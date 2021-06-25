Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.06

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.06 and last traded at $24.67, with a volume of 90031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OUT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Outfront Media by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

