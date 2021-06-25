Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) rose 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.56. Approximately 46,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,154,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.16.
OSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.
The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72.
In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,738 shares of company stock worth $763,372. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
