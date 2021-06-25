Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of OVV opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $32.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

