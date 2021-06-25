Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.33% of Owens Corning worth $128,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Owens Corning by 198.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Owens Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after buying an additional 59,141 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Owens Corning by 142.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,449,000 after buying an additional 213,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

