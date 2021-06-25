Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Position Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 371.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,844 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,690,000 after purchasing an additional 436,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Shares of OC opened at $97.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

