Oxygen Price Hits $1.42 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00004433 BTC on exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $83.76 million and $209,739.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011210 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000563 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,851,528 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

