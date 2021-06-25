PAID Network (PAID) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.75 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and $2.75 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00097599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00160756 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,179.98 or 1.00360740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002925 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

