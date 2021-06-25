Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is AO Asset Management LP’s Largest Position

AO Asset Management LP cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 63,534 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 7.3% of AO Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AO Asset Management LP owned 0.31% of Palo Alto Networks worth $96,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $374.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,692. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Cowen began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

