Pamp Network (PAMP) Achieves Market Cap of $8,565.36

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00053247 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.34 or 0.00590616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00038266 BTC.

About Pamp Network

PAMP is a coin. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Buying and Selling Pamp Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

