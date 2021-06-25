Pancake Bunny Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13.84 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $13.84 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for approximately $13.74 or 0.00042469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00054267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003409 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.00600619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038699 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

