PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading Down 19.6% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $12.34 or 0.00038405 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $2.30 billion and approximately $241.81 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00593768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00073394 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 186,676,954 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

