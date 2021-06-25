Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea Sells 49,729 Shares

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $12,235,977.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00.

On Monday, June 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $345,501.94.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

NASDAQ:PANL traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $5.09. 1,976,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. Analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

