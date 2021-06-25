Pangolin (PNG) Achieves Market Cap of $22.99 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $22.99 million and $736,598.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00162544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00098191 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.71 or 0.99908803 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.