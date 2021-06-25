Pantos Price Hits $0.12 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Pantos has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $6,323.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00164507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00099576 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,520.66 or 0.99466609 BTC.

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

