Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $4.53 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $4.53 million and $87,189.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001155 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 196.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,276,165 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.