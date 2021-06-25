Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 26.7% This Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and $96,830.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001164 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 659,286,047 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

