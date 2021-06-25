Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.71. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$21.65, with a volume of 543,318 shares traded.

PXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price target on Parex Resources to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Parex Resources to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark raised their price target on Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$281.21 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Parex Resources Inc. will post 3.2700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 67,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.47, for a total value of C$1,527,173.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,939,370.04.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

