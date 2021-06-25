PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) traded down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.74. 2,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered PARK24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

