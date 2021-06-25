ParkinGo Price Up 8.1% This Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $804.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,204.76 or 1.00321422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00028830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00056678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

