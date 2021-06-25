PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Achieves $60.44 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001648 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 30.2% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $60.44 million and approximately $716,123.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00280827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000079 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.00625472 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

