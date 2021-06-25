Particl (PART) Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $8,886.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.85 or 0.00362933 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,829,105 coins and its circulating supply is 9,805,180 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

