Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.95. Partner Communications shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 733 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $886.71 million, a PE ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Partner Communications stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

