Pascal Deschatelets Sells 6,250 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50.

Shares of APLS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,971. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $66.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $7,719,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 280.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

