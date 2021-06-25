Patrick John Forsythe Sells 3,537 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patrick John Forsythe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00.

Shares of GNRC traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $396.05. 1,558,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,703. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.23 and a 12-month high of $409.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

