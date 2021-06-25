Patron (PAT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8,269.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $8,269.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Patron has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00053689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00592918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038857 BTC.

About Patron

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

