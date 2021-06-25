PAYCENT (PYN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 22.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One PAYCENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $110,110.30 and approximately $98.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003391 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021148 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.73 or 0.00602867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038839 BTC.

PAYCENT Coin Profile

PAYCENT (PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

