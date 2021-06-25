Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $105.28

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.28 and last traded at $104.82, with a volume of 5910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

