PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.06% of PayPal worth $176,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, reaching $289.18. 345,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,805. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.33 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

