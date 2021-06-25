PEAKDEFI Tops 1-Day Volume of $496,049.00 (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $64.81 million and $496,049.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00603729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038768 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 680,418,516 coins and its circulating supply is 219,526,278 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

