Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for 888 (LON:888)

888 (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.53% from the stock’s current price.

888 has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded 888 to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 888 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 379.38 ($4.96).

Get 888 alerts:

LON:888 opened at GBX 386 ($5.04) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 402.21. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.36.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.