Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,224 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Peloton Interactive worth $129,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,157.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 449,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 414,118 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 23.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 253,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.56.

PTON stock opened at $121.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $11,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares worth $70,844,827. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

