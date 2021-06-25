Pendle Hits Market Capitalization of $11.23 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a market cap of $11.23 million and $6,358.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00046613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00164412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00098290 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,573.47 or 1.00117010 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,882,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

