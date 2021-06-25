Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,146 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 0.26% of Daktronics worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAKT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 49.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 378,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,973,000 after acquiring an additional 219,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 595.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 110,992 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daktronics during the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $299.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.63. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%.

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.