Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.68

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 2428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

PVAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.