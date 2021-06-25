Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 278.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pentair by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,124,000 after acquiring an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Pentair by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,217,000 after acquiring an additional 155,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,205,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNR opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.