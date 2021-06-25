Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of PEN stock opened at $279.42 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,746.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.49.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.