Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $3.20 million and $12,879.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 53.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00050033 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001184 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 10,874,394 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.