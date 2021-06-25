Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Shares Down 0.8%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL) shares dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $70.43 and last traded at $70.43. Approximately 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.99.

About Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, time and savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

