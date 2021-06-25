pEOS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $624.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $624.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, pEOS has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00099159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00161057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,180.79 or 1.00249012 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

