Pepemon Pepeballs Reaches One Day Volume of $135,051.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $630,828.97 and approximately $135,051.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 19.6% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for about $45.06 or 0.00141178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00021045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.80 or 0.00604060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00038783 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

