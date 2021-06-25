PEPS Coin (PEPS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $212.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $164,772.51 and $212.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00028904 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 40.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00154372 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,501,788 coins and its circulating supply is 45,261,617 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

