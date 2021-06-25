Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,427,459 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 118,341 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Performance Food Group worth $82,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after acquiring an additional 502,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after acquiring an additional 492,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares in the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.18. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

