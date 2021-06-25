PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,269 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of PerkinElmer worth $121,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.