Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) shares rose 13.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 29,154 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 6,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Permanent TSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

