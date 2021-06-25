Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.85. 59,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

