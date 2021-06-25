Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

