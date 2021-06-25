Petards Group (LON:PEG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.17

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.17 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.98 ($0.17). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 12.98 ($0.17), with a volume of 62,066 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.46 million and a P/E ratio of -12.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Petards Group Company Profile (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

