Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

