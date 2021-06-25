Phala Network (PHA) Tops One Day Volume of $38.92 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $114.94 million and $38.92 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00596951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00038853 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.