Phala.Network Reaches Market Cap of $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.35 or 0.00581137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038981 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

